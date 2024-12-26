Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three points in the English Premier League on Thursday.

It was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea's title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool who host Leicester City later.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs into the bottom corner to score a classy goal.

But Fulham's second-half energy and determination paid off in the 82nd minute when Harry Wilson headed home from close range for the club's first goal at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

First EPL defeat since October 20

Muniz clinched all three points when he swept home a pass from Sasa Lukic in the dying moments of the match to take Fulham up to eighth with 28 points from 18 games.

It was Chelsea's first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on October 20th at Liverpool.

