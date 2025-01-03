The Kenya Space Agency on Friday continued to examine a huge metallic ring that fell in the country early this week.

On December 30, a ring nearly 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide and weighing 1,100 pounds (around 453 kilograms) fell from the sky into Mukuku village in eastern Makueni County, the agency said.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket),” said the agency as the examination of the object continued.

It said the object “poses no immediate threat to safety” and is working to determine its exact origin.

'Still warm'

When a team from the agency and local officials arrived at the site on Monday, the "object was still warm," according to Julius Rotich, a local police official.

Rotich told the state broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, that police cordoned off the area until the object had cooled off.

