Plane crashes and bursts into flames on Kenyan highway
Videos on social media show the burning wreckage surrounded by onlookers as flames billow into the sky.
The plane crashed after developing a technical hitch, according to officials. Photo / KBC / Others
January 10, 2025

A light aircraft crashed and caught fire on the busy Malindi-Mombasa Highway near Kenya's coastal town of Malindi on Friday afternoon, killing all three people onboard.

Three people were killed in the accident, Nation TV reported, citing officials who added that the plane developed a technical issue moments before the crash, resulting in the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the plane was attempting an emergency landing before veering off course and crashing on the highway’s shoulder.

Flames quickly engulfed the wreckage, prompting emergency services to respond and contain the fire, the media outlet added.

Onlookers at scene

A video widely shared online shows the burning wreckage surrounded by onlookers as flames billow into the sky.

Traffic along the highway has been significantly disrupted, with motorists advised to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Authorities, speaking to local media, have asked pedestrians to stay away from the area to avoid injury.

Malindi, a popular coastal town, is approximately 580 kilometers southeast of Nairobi. The town lies along Kenya’s Indian Ocean coastline and is a key destination for tourism and trade.

