Democratic Republic of Congo club TP Mazembe, the third most successful in African competitions, were eliminated from the CAF Champions League on Friday after losing 1-0 at Mouloudia Alger.

The Algerian outfit won the matchday 5 clash in Group A thanks to a penalty from Akram Bouras on 36 minutes after Tayeb Meziani was fouled by Magloire Kalonji.

Mazembe reacted angrily to the spot-kick being awarded by the South African referee, but TV replays suggested the infringement took place just inside the area.

Mouloudia brought veteran forward Andy Delort on midway through the second half and he was unlucky in the 90th minute when his header rebounded off the crossbar.

Worthy winners

Mouloudia were worthy winners in the Algerian capital as they dominated possession against rivals who never tested goalkeeper Abdelatif Ramdane.

Victory lifted Mouloudia four points above Tanzanian club Young Africans in the contest to join already-qualified Sudanese side Al Hilal in the quarter-finals.

Young Africans are away to Hilal on Sunday and must avoid defeat to stay in contention. Hilal will host the match in Mauritania because of the Sudanese civil war.

Mazembe bowed out after securing just two points from five matches ahead of their final fixture at home to Hilal next Saturday.

Five-time winners

The Congolese have won the Champions League five times, the CAF Super Cup on three occasions, the CAF Confederation Cup twice and the African Cup Winners Cup once.

Their last title came in 2017 when they edged SuperSport United of South Africa in the Confederation Cup final.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.