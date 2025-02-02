AFRICA
Sudanese army regains control of two cities from RSF
The Sudanese army says it has regained control of Al-Hasaheisa and Al-Rufaa in Al-Jazira State from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Thousands of people have been killed since the war in Sudan broke out in mid-April 2023. / Photo: AFP      / Others
February 2, 2025

The Sudanese army has announced that it has regained control of Al-Hasaheisa and Al-Rufaa in Al-Jazira State from the grip of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Today, our forces, along with the Sudan Shield Forces led by Abu Aqla Keikel, managed to liberate the cities of Al-Rufaa and Al-Hasaheisa," field commander Colonel Al-Abadi Al-Tahir said in a video posted by the army on Facebook on Saturday.

The army said in a statement that "army forces and the Sudan Shield Forces, under the leadership of Abu Aqla Keikel, are advancing in the Al-Hasaheisa and Al-Rufaa axes, inflicting heavy losses on the RSF militia and pursuing the fleeing remnants of the enemy."

The offensive allowed the army to establish control over Al-Hasaheisa, the second-largest city in Al-Jazira State, located 55 kilometres (34 miles) from Wad Madani, the state capital, as well as Al-Rufaa, the largest city in eastern Al-Jazira State.

Army retakes Wad Madani

The army announced January 11 its entry into Wad Madani, nearly one year after losing control of the city to the RSF.

Subsequently, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, admitted in an audio recording that his forces had lost control of Wad Madani.

SOURCE:AA
