Türkiye and Niger signed an agreement for military cooperation on Thursday during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The Military Financial Cooperation Agreement was signed by Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklioglu and Niger's National Defence Ministry General Secretary Sani Kache.

The deal signing ceremony concluded with a commemorative photo session for officials from both countries.

The six-day defence fair that began on Tuesday is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel and Atakoy Marina.

The IDEF, which runs from July 22 to 27, is organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

