Burkina Faso on late Monday confirmed the attempted assault on the presidency.

The West African has been run since September 2022 by military leaders following a coup headed by Captain Ibrahim Traore, who has often blamed Côte d'Ivoire for harbouring his opponents.

Burkinabe Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said in a televised statement, the West African country’s intelligence services intercepted communications, between a Burkina Faso Armed Forces officer leaking the positions of the Burkinabe forces and their auxiliaries.

“Sensitive information was passed to terrorists with the aim of intensifying attacks against combat forces and civilians, with the aim of sparking revolt against the authorities,” Sana said.

The minister said the “major plot” culminated in an assault plan targeting Burkina Faso presidency by a group of soldiers recruited by the “nation's enemies” on April 16.

‘Sowing chaos’

Sana highlighted that the “masterminds” behind the plot were outside the country and operating from Côte d'Ivoire.

“The plot is actively underway from their operations center in Abidjan, with the aim of sowing chaos in Burkina Faso before June,” he added.

Last week, several army officers were arrested and relieved of their duties, sparking rumors of an attempted military coup.

Redefine alignment

The military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in September 2023 through a treaty aimed at deepening political, economic and security ties among the three West African nations.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).