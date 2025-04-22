AFRICA
2 min read
Burkina Faso army says it foiled attempted assault on the presidency
Intelligence intercepted communications between army officer and terrorist leaders that leaked the positions of Burkinabe forces, says security minister.
Burkina Faso army says it foiled attempted assault on the presidency
Captain Ibrahim Traore took over power in a military coup on September 2022. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

Burkina Faso on late Monday confirmed the attempted assault on the presidency.

The West African has been run since September 2022 by military leaders following a coup headed by Captain Ibrahim Traore, who has often blamed Côte d'Ivoire for harbouring his opponents.

Burkinabe Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said in a televised statement, the West African country’s intelligence services intercepted communications, between a Burkina Faso Armed Forces officer leaking the positions of the Burkinabe forces and their auxiliaries.

“Sensitive information was passed to terrorists with the aim of intensifying attacks against combat forces and civilians, with the aim of sparking revolt against the authorities,” Sana said.

The minister said the “major plot” culminated in an assault plan targeting Burkina Faso presidency by a group of soldiers recruited by the “nation's enemies” on April 16.

‘Sowing chaos’

Sana highlighted that the “masterminds” behind the plot were outside the country and operating from Côte d'Ivoire.

“The plot is actively underway from their operations center in Abidjan, with the aim of sowing chaos in Burkina Faso before June,” he added.

Last week, several army officers were arrested and relieved of their duties, sparking rumors of an attempted military coup.

Redefine alignment

The military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in September 2023 through a treaty aimed at deepening political, economic and security ties among the three West African nations.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us