Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has renewed his call for stronger international ties with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), urging the global community to recognise the realities on the island and end what he described as “decades of injustice” against Turkish Cypriots.

“Turkish Cypriots will forever live free in their own homeland, with Türkiye's support, no matter what anyone says,” Erdogan declared during an address in Lefkosa to mark the 51st anniversary of Türkiye’s 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s backing for a two-state solution, Erdogan said it was time to move beyond the “outdated, UN-backed federation model,” which he said has repeatedly failed.

“Turkish Cypriots can’t afford to lose another 60 years,” he added, criticising persistent efforts to impose a solution that “the Turkish Cypriots have clearly withdrawn their support from.” He said, “Insisting on a solution model that has failed many times benefits no one.”

Calls for direct trade, flights with the TRNC

The Turkish president urged the international community to establish direct diplomatic and economic ties with the TRNC, including the launch of direct flights and trade, saying these steps were necessary for peace and stability on the island.

“Despite Greek Cypriot attempts to present themselves as the ‘sole authority’ on the island, the TRNC is now represented in Turkic and Islamic international organisations,” he noted.

Erdogan emphasised the historic significance of the 1974 military operation, launched in response to a Greek Cypriot coup backed by Greece, which triggered ethnic violence against Turkish Cypriots.

“With the landing of Turkish soldiers on the island during the Cyprus Peace Operation, the whole world saw that the Turkish Cypriots did not stand alone,” he said.

Türkiye’s continued support

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s enduring support despite international isolation of the TRNC, which declared independence in 1983.

“No matter which door they close to block the Turkish Cypriots’ path, we have always found new doors to open, new paths to take,” he added.

Cyprus has remained divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup backed by Athens led to Türkiye's intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from ethnic violence.

A series of UN-led negotiations have since failed to produce a lasting settlement.

A notable effort collapsed in 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of guarantor nations Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s investment in the development of the TRNC, saying: “Not only in transportation but also in tourism, employment, and investments, we have made the TRNC the shining star of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

‘Realities on the island’

While the Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, it simultaneously rejected a UN reunification plan approved by Turkish Cypriots, widening the island’s political divide.

Erdogan reiterated that it's time the international community recognises the reality on the ground.

“It is high time the global community comes to terms with the realities on the island,” he said.

Erdogan concluded his speech by affirming Türkiye’s continued commitment to the political equality and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people.