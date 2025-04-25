AFRICA
2 min read
South African president urges Russia, Ukraine to reach 'comprehensive ceasefire'
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an unconditional ceasefire should be followed by discussions and negotiations between the two countries.
South African president urges Russia, Ukraine to reach 'comprehensive ceasefire'
Ramaphosa and Zelenskiy have met multiple times, including in Kyiv in 2023. / Reuters
April 25, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Russia and Ukraine on to reach a “comprehensive ceasefire” at a news joint conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday.

“We call upon all parties, both Russia and Ukraine, to ensure that there is a comprehensive ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire so that discussions and negotiations can start between the two countries,” Ramaphosa said.

Zelenskyy “told me that as Ukraine, they are ready to engage in discussions and negotiations with Russia, and they are also ready to have a comprehensive unconditional cease-fire,” he added.

He described a “good signal” from Zelenskyy that “Ukraine is agreeable to a ceasefire.”

International mediation efforts

The South African president stressed that the war “has not only affected Russia or Ukraine, it has also affected a number of other countries,” and South Africa “would be willing to play” its role to support “the peace process.”

Asked if the US would consider withdrawing from the peace process, Ramaphosa said: “Of course, it is the US that needs to decide on the role they want to play. We believe that the US has an important role to play, as does Europe."

He noted that other countries also took part, including China, Brazil and African countries “who went to Moscow and Kyiv.”

“So, all of us have a role to play, and we would urge everyone to continue playing a role because peace is important for everyone in the world,” he said.

Zelenskyy, who arrived in Pretoria for a state visit, announced earlier that he partially canceled the program due to Russian airstrikes Wednesday and would return to Ukraine sooner than planned.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us