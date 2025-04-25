South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Russia and Ukraine on to reach a “comprehensive ceasefire” at a news joint conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday.

“We call upon all parties, both Russia and Ukraine, to ensure that there is a comprehensive ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire so that discussions and negotiations can start between the two countries,” Ramaphosa said.

Zelenskyy “told me that as Ukraine, they are ready to engage in discussions and negotiations with Russia, and they are also ready to have a comprehensive unconditional cease-fire,” he added.

He described a “good signal” from Zelenskyy that “Ukraine is agreeable to a ceasefire.”

International mediation efforts

The South African president stressed that the war “has not only affected Russia or Ukraine, it has also affected a number of other countries,” and South Africa “would be willing to play” its role to support “the peace process.”

Asked if the US would consider withdrawing from the peace process, Ramaphosa said: “Of course, it is the US that needs to decide on the role they want to play. We believe that the US has an important role to play, as does Europe."

He noted that other countries also took part, including China, Brazil and African countries “who went to Moscow and Kyiv.”

“So, all of us have a role to play, and we would urge everyone to continue playing a role because peace is important for everyone in the world,” he said.

Zelenskyy, who arrived in Pretoria for a state visit, announced earlier that he partially canceled the program due to Russian airstrikes Wednesday and would return to Ukraine sooner than planned.