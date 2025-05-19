AFRICA
3 min read
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's opposition leader, has vowed to keep fighting as he appeared in court on a treason charge that carries a potential death penalty.
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tundu Lissu, a leading opposition politician in Tanzania, faces treason charges. / Photo: AP
May 19, 2025

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu vowed to keep fighting on Monday as he appeared in court on a treason charge that carries a potential death penalty.

Activists say the case is another sign that democracy is eroding in several East African nations.

An opposition leader is also on trial for treason in neighbouring Uganda, while opposition movements face mounting pressure across multiple countries.

In Tanzania, a defiant Lissu was cheered by supporters as he entered the courtroom on Monday, surrounded by a heavy police presence.

Party disqualified from elections

Lissu's Chadema party has been disqualified from presidential and legislative elections due in October after demanding electoral reforms.

"We will be fine... Don't worry at all," he told supporters, sporting a "No Reforms, No Elections" T-shirt and brandishing a proposed draft of a new constitution.

Chadema accuses the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of returning to the repressive policies of its recent past.

Lissu's case was adjourned to June 2, his lawyer Rugemeleza Nshala told reporters, as the prosecution said investigations were ongoing.

'Determined to violate the law'

A group of Kenyan rights defenders, including a former chief justice, were detained at the airport in Dar es Salaam when they attempted to come and observe the trial.

That followed the similar detention and deportation of Kenyan presidential candidate Martha Karua, a former justice minister, at the same airport on Sunday.

Karua said it showed Tanzania's ruling party was "determined to violate the law and are not keen on according Tundu Lissu a fair trial".

A Kenyan government spokesperson said: "We cannot question because it is the decision of the Tanzanian government."

Pressure for opposition parties

Opposition movements face pressure across the region.

Karua also serves as lawyer for Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who was kidnapped in Kenya in November and taken back to his home country for trial.

Uganda is due to hold elections in January.

There is also concern about the political situation in Kenya, long considered a bastion of stability in the region.

'Total disarray'

President William Ruto's popularity has been undermined by tax rises that sparked mass protests last year and were followed by a spate of abductions and political violence targeting his critics.

When Ruto's former deputy launched a new political party in Nairobi last week, unidentified attackers stormed the meeting.

Kenya is in "total disarray", Karua told AFP in an interview earlier this month.

"It's as if our constitution has been suspended. We have abductions, arbitrary arrests... extrajudicial killings... And the police and authorities fail to take responsibility," she said.

'Collaborating in erosion of democratic principles'

Karua said Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda were "collaborating" in their "total erosion of democratic principles".

"All these countries now have become dangerous, not just to others but to their own nationals. I tie this to the forthcoming elections," she said.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's leading opposition party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, was banned from any political activity last week, ahead of elections due by June 2026.

South Sudan has repeatedly delayed holding its first elections and President Salva Kiir has placed his long-time rival, First Vice-President Riek Machar, under house arrest.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame last year won re-election with more than 99% of the vote, amid long-running accusations of repression targeting the opposition.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us