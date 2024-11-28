By Emir Hadikadunic

Germany has approved a sevenfold increase in military exports to Israel in the past three months, securing its role as Israel's most supportive European military ally.

But as the war continues, many critics question why Berlin still views Israel as a key partner, even as it massacres tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Understanding the answer requires revisiting a complex and controversial history, one rooted in the historical aftermath of the Holocaust that reflects a perceived moral responsibility to ensure Israel's security.

However, echoing French philosopher Voltaire's observation about the Holy Roman Empire being neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire, one could argue that Germany's military commitment to Israel - amid allegations of genocide in Gaza - is neither moral nor legal. It also does not enhance anyone's security.

In the past year, Germany approved arms exports to Israel totaling $363.5 million, a tenfold increase from 2022. This constituted 47 percent of Israel's total conventional arms imports, making Germany the largest European arms exporter to the country and second only to the United States worldwide.

A legal paradox

The atrocities committed during World War II have left a lasting mark on Germany’s conscience, driving its commitment to ensure the safety of Jewish people and Israel's security.

This moral obligation has shaped German foreign policy, leading to strong diplomatic, financial, and military backing for Israel. However, this unconditional support increasingly contradicts Germany's legal obligations, drawing growing criticism.

Germany's unwavering military support for Israel appears to undermine both its commitment to international law, referenced at least 23 times in its National Security Strategy, and its dedication to a liberal, rules-based order - placing the country in a paradoxical position.

Similarly, Germany's War Weapons Control Act mandates that exported arms must not be used to target civilians. Yet it continues to help Israel, whose military has killed more women and children in Gaza over the past year than in any other conflict in the past two decades.

With brazen disregard for Palestinian life, it is not surprising that Germany now faces numerous legal charges. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights recently announced that it has filed an appeal at the Frankfurt Administrative Court on behalf of a Gaza resident, seeking to halt further arms exports from Germany.

This resident, who lost his wife and daughter in Israeli air strikes, argues that ongoing arms shipments endanger his life and the lives of other civilians, urging Germany to cease these transfers.

Germany has also encountered charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly "facilitating the commission of genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Additionally, Berlin is under indirect pressure because of pending genocide allegations against Israel at the ICJ, along with accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Such legal challenges have prompted other European countries, including Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, to pause or suspend their arms exports. In September, a Dutch court for example ordered the Netherlands to halt all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns about their use in attacks on civilian targets in Gaza.

In contrast to those countries, Berlin has decided to ignore legal challenges and resume significant arms exports to Israel.

To make matters worse for Germany's moral standing, this increase has coincided with Israel's escalations in Gaza and Lebanon in August and September this year.

A paradox of peace and power

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius declared earlier this year, "We must do everything to restore peace in that region as soon as possible."

This commitment to peace, however, is difficult to reconcile with Germany's unconditional support for a state that is militarily superior to all of its neighbours.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Israel's military spending is more than twice that of all four neighbouring countries - both hostile and friendly - combined. Additionally, the same source reports that Israel spends almost three times more on its military than its primary adversary, Iran.

This disparity raises important questions. If a balance of power between hostile actors is expected to foster stability, at least theoretically, then what does Germany's military support, which adds to this significant imbalance, imply?

It may suggest only one rational outcome: Germany, just like the United States, wants Israel to bully its neighbours.

What is framed as a moral stance to secure Israel and restore peace may actually reflect a desire for Israel to maintain regional superiority. While German leaders may not openly disclose their true intentions, they are quite apparent.

Dissenting voices

But at home, domestic support for Germany's military exports is lacking amid rising concerns about a wider regional conflict. A recent poll in Germany found that 60 percent of respondents oppose supplying arms to Israel. Only 31 percent support sending weapons for Israel's security, while 9 percent remain undecided.

This poll was conducted after reports emerged that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government had opted to increase arms supply for Israel.

As troubling as it may seem, German authorities appeared to trust Israel's assurances more than their own public that these weapons would not be used against civilians. Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer reiterated this stance, asserting last month, "We see no signs that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza."

Some political parties and analysts have contested the government's recent decision to increase military support for Israel.

Niema Movassat, a politician from the Left Party, has criticised Chancellor Scholz, stating, "In Gaza people are starving, Gaza is uninhabitable, Israel is attacking Lebanon, UNIFIL is being targeted by the Israeli army. Meanwhile in Germany, there is serious discussion about rewarding these violations of international law with arms deliveries. Completely lost."

And political analyst Torsten Menge has condemned Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, saying, "If Baerbock and Habeck demand a written assurance from Israel that it will not use German weapons for genocide, then they are aware that Israel may be committing genocide."

Many other domestic and international critics argue that Germany's unwavering support for Netanyahu's government is damaging its credibility and further isolating Berlin on the global stage.

A legacy of complicity

For Chancellor Scholz, exporting arms to Israel is deemed a matter of German "state interest" (Staatsräson).

This stance not only implicates him and his government in the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, but could also haunt Germany for generations.

Germany risks being remembered as a supplier to a country whose military dropped on Gaza the equivalent of six nuclear bombs, killing 17,000 children in just over a year - an alarming departure from its historical responsibility after the Holocaust to prevent future atrocities.

Israel has killed at least 44,000 Palestinians, displaced more than 2 million more, destroyed over half of Gaza's homes, demolished 87 percent of school buildings, bombed all 12 of Gaza's universities, and decimated the healthcare system.

All with the help of Berlin. Could Germany fall any lower than this?

Dr. Emir Hadžikadunić is currently an assistant professor at the University of Sarajevo School of Science and Technology, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is also a visiting professor and distinguished fellow at several other universities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, and Malaysia. Dr. Hadžikadunić has previously served as the Bosnian ambassador to Iran and Malaysia and has published two books, as well as numerous articles for both media outlets and academic journals.

