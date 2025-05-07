AFRICA
Russia, Republic of Congo discuss expanding military cooperation
Russia has held talks with the Republic of Congo to discuss the development of bilateral military cooperation.
May 7, 2025

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with his counterpart of the Republic of Congo, Lt. Gen. Charles Richard Mondjo, to discuss the development of bilateral military cooperation.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said Belousov underlined the "traditionally friendly" nature of ties between Russia and the Republic of the Congo, saying the two countries established a full-fledged legal framework for defence cooperation.

"We value the traditionally friendly nature of relations between our countries. In this regard, our ties in the military and military-technical sphere are largely the engine of bilateral cooperation," he said.

He also thanked Mondjo for attending the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Soviet victory in World War II.

Mondjo, for his part, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to discuss key issues related to ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

