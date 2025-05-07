Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appointed Ingenesia Inge Zaamwani as the new minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform on Wednesday.

Zaamwani replaced Mac-Albert Hengari, who Nandi-Ndaitwah removed last month after his arrest.

The presidency said Zaamwani brought a wealth of experience and expertise, having served in key capacities in mining, financial services and government.

"Zaamwani served as managing director of Namdeb (mining firm), chairperson of First National Bank of Namibia and other companies in the mining sector, among others. Prior to her appointment as minister in the eighth administration, Zamwaani served as Special Advisor to the President on Constitutional Affairs and Private Sector Interface," it said in a statement.

'Unlock opportunities for value-addition'

It said with her administrative, industry and leadership experience, Nandi-Ndaitwah believed that Zaamwani would unlock opportunities for value-addition, job creation and food security in the sectors under her portfolio.

A separate statement announced that Nandi-Ndaitwah had appointed Zaamwani as a non-voting member of parliament.

Hengari, who was appointed in March, is facing an investigation into multiple charges, including rape, gender-based violence and kidnapping.

He appeared in court on April 28 for a charge of obstructing justice, a matter in which he and a 30-year-old co-defendant are to appear again on June 3.

Hengari's co-defendant is reportedly related to a now 21-year-old woman who Hengari allegedly raped when she was 16 and now attempted to bribe to withdraw the case, according to police after his arrest.