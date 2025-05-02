AFRICA
2 min read
Togo confirms nationals captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine
The foreign ministry says the young students had left Togo under alleged scholarships and urges citizens to obtain reliable information before any departure abroad.
Togo confirms nationals captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine
There have been reports of African nationals fighting with Russian forces on the Ukrainian front. / AFP
May 2, 2025

People from the west African nation Togo have been "captured and detained" by Ukrainian armed forces after taking part "in military operations alongside Russian armed forces", Togolese authorities said Friday.

In a statement seen by AFP, Togo's foreign ministry said that the "majority of compatriots, in particular young students, had left Togo under alleged scholarships offered by structures claiming to be based in Russia".

The ministry called on citizens, "particularly young people who wish to pursue their studies abroad, to exercise utmost vigilance".

It "urges them to verify the authenticity of scholarship offers before making any commitment, and to contact the relevant departments or any other ministry concerned... to obtain reliable and secure information before any departure abroad, particularly to Russia".

The shadow of Russian-Ukrainian conflict on Africa - TRT Afrika

Russia’s military offensive and western sanctions disrupted supply chains and hammered economies in the continent. But the worst may not be over yet.

🔗

In March, the Martin Luther King Movement (MMLK), Togo's leading human rights organisation, alerted the authorities to the case of a Togolese student captured on the battlefield and imprisoned in Ukraine.

"Having received his study visa at the Russian embassy in Cotonou, the compatriot left Togo for Russia on August 21, 2024," MMLK said in a statement.

"Arriving in Russia, he was forced to join the army to go to the front in Ukraine. It was there that he was seriously wounded, captured and thrown in prison," it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us