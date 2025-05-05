Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) on Monday condemned what it called "degrading" images of an abducted member of the eastern-based parliament being circulated and urged an international investigation.

The North African country has been wracked by unrest since the 2011 overthrow of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

It is split between the UN-recognised government in the capital Tripoli in the west and a rival administration backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar that rules from Benghazi and Tobruk in the east.

Ibrahim el-Dirsi, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives, was kidnapped in May 2024 in Benghazi, Libya's second largest city which he represents.

'Shocking and inhumane conditions'

Libya's Al-Ahrar TV broadcast photos and a video showing Dirsi, apparently in a prison cell, wearing only shorts and chained with a padlock around his neck.

In a statement, Tripoli's GNU said it "condemns in the strongest terms" the images on Monday showing Dirsi "in degrading, shocking and inhumane conditions of detention".

AFP was not able to verify the authenticity of the images, which Al-Ahrar said were from May 2024.

The UN Support Mission in Libya had expressed "deep concern" after Dirsi's abduction and urged "authorities to locate and secure his prompt release."

Claims of image 'fabrication'

In its statement, the Tripoli-based government called for "an independent and urgent international investigation to shed light on the circumstances of this crime."

It criticised the "so-called General Command," referring to Haftar's forces, after the video appeared to show Dirsi "asking them to forgive him."

The eastern-based authorities have yet to comment on the images.

But Al-Masar TV channel – deemed in support of Haftar – reported parliamentarians as saying the images were "fabricated" and "produced using artificial intelligence."

In 2019, Siham Sergewa, another representative in Benghazi, was abducted from her home shortly after criticising Haftar on a television broadcast and remains missing.