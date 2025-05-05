BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Trump hints at extending TikTok sale deadline
The US President says in interview that he would like to see deal done.
Trump hints at extending TikTok sale deadline
TikTok was shut down in January in the US before Trump restored it. / Reuters
May 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump said he will extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell the popular video-sharing app TikTok's US assets if no agreement has been reached by June 19.

"I’d like to see it done. I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points. That’s a lot," Trump told NBC News in an interview that aired Sunday.

"I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," he added.

TikTok was shut down in the US on Jan. 19 in accordance with a law that forced the service offline if it was not sold to an American company. But just 12 hours later, access was restored.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office that included a 75-day suspension of the ban and extended the period for another 75 days on April 4.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us