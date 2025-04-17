TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Istanbul Airport becomes first in Europe to launch simultaneous triple runway operations
'This is not only a first for Türkiye, but also for European aviation, and a watershed moment in global aviation. After the US, Türkiye is the only country that has implemented this practice,' says minister
Istanbul Airport / AA
April 17, 2025

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, which was Europe's second busiest airport last year, has begun simultaneous triple runway operations.

With this infrastructure, Istanbul Airport became the first in Europe to operate with three runways and the second in the world after the US.

Speaking at the triple runway flight operation ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Turkish Minister of Transport Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that as of Thursday, three aircraft will be able to land or take off simultaneously on completely independent runways.

"This is not only a first for Türkiye, but also for European aviation, and a watershed moment in global aviation. After the US, Türkiye is the only country that has implemented this practice," he noted.

Uraloglu pointed out that Istanbul Airport, a visionary project for Türkiye, has been a global showcase since its opening on October 29, 2018.

“With an annual passenger capacity of 90 million, Istanbul Airport has propelled Türkiye to the forefront of global aviation. This modern structure, which welcomes millions of passengers, has announced Türkiye's economic and cultural power to the world and helped it become a leading player in aviation.

Europe's largest and second-busiest airport

"The airport welcomed over 52 million passengers in 2019, its first year of operation, and served over 76 million passengers in 2023. In the Major Airports category, which serves more than 40 million passengers annually, the airport received 80.1 million passengers, placing it second in Europe and seventh worldwide."

Uraloglu added that with this system, Istanbul Airport's leading position in Europe will be strengthened even further, and Türkiye will once again demonstrate its global leadership in aviation to the rest of the world.

Istanbul Airport handled about 80 million passengers in 2024, making it Europe's largest and second-busiest airport, according to data from the State Airports General Directorate (DHMI).

It also became Europe's busiest air cargo hub last year, according to the Airports International Council (ACI) Europe's 2024 Annual Traffic Report.

SOURCE:TRT World
