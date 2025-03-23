SPORTS
Aubameyang goals secure Gabon's 2-1 win over Kenya in World Cup qualifier
Gabon beat Kenya 2-1 in the World Cup qualifier held in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Sunday.
Gabon beat Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi on March 23, 2025 to cement their place at the top of Group F in the World Cup qualifying matches. / Photo: AFP
March 23, 2025

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon claimed a 2-1 win over Kenya in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday to move two points clear of Côte d'Ivoire in the race for a place at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Gabon, who have never qualified for the World Cup, move to 15 points from their six games in Group F, while the Côte d'Ivoire have 13 points from five matches and are next in action at home to The Gambia on Monday.

The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the finals, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous inter-continental playoff campaign for one further berth.

Aubameyang, 35, netted his first goal with a fine finish from 15 metres that burst through the goalkeeper's hands, before he added a second from the penalty spot following a handball in the box.

Kenya likely out

Kenya are now likely out of the running with six points from six matches. They pulled back a goal through Michael Olunga but new head coach Benni McCarthy has managed a single point from his first two games in charge.

In the only other fixture on Sunday, minnows Eswatini and Mauritius played to a 3-3 draw in neutral South Africa. Neither are realistically in the running for a World Cup place.

SOURCE:Reuters
