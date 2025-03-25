AFRICA
2 min read
Refugee arrivals in Burundi hit decades-high as more flee DRC crisis
The number of refugees in need of food assistance has doubled since January as the World Food Programme warns that available funds are “stretched to the limit”
Refugee arrivals in Burundi hit decades-high as more flee DRC crisis
displaced people fleeing fighting in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo / AP
March 25, 2025

Burundi is seeing its largest influx of refugees in decades as tens of thousands of people flee the fighting in neighboring eastern Congo, the U.N. World Food Program said Monday.

The number of registered refugees who need food assistance has doubled to over 120,000 since January as Congolese government troops fight Rwanda-backed rebels who now hold two major cities, WFP said in a statement. Many of the refugees are women and children.

The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated in January, when the M23 rebels seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by the city of Bukavu in February. Bukavu is less than 30 miles from the Burundi border.

The presidents of Congo and neighboring Rwanda met last week in Qatar for their first direct talks since the seizures.

Millions displaced

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region. The conflict has created one of the world’s most significant humanitarian crises, with over 7 million people displaced over the years.

WFP warned that available funds for its operations in Burundi are “stretched to the limit” and likely will be exhausted in June. It said it might have to "suspend food assistance entirely” from July or earlier.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us