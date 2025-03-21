Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met in Istanbul with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, his counterpart from the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Relations between Türkiye and Guinea-Bissau as well as regional and global developments were discussed during the meeting, the directorate wrote on X.

Stressing efforts to expand trade between the two countries, Erdogan said: "The progress made in Türkiye's relations with Africa over the past few years is favourable."

Decrying the ongoing massacre of Gaza’s civilian population by Israel, Erdogan called on the international community to "step up its pressure to stop the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu administration."

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at reestablishing the ceasefire in Gaza.