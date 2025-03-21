AFRICA
Turkish President Erdogan discusses ties with Guinea-Bissau's Embalo
Recep Tayyip Erdogan hails progress made in Türkiye's relations with Africa over the past few years as ''favourable''.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo / Others
March 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met in Istanbul with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, his counterpart from the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Relations between Türkiye and Guinea-Bissau as well as regional and global developments were discussed during the meeting, the directorate wrote on X.

Stressing efforts to expand trade between the two countries, Erdogan said: "The progress made in Türkiye's relations with Africa over the past few years is favourable."

Decrying the ongoing massacre of Gaza’s civilian population by Israel, Erdogan called on the international community to "step up its pressure to stop the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu administration."

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at reestablishing the ceasefire in Gaza.

