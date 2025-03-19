Ghana music star King Paluta demands answers for nominations snub
Ghana music star King Paluta demands answers for nominations snub
The petition comes after a list of nominees for the 2025 Ghana Music Awards (GMA) was unveiled on Saturday.
March 19, 2025

Ghanaian hip-life sensation Thomas Adjei Wireko, known by fans as King Paluta, has petitioned the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) board after his hit track "Makoma" was not nominated for the 26th edition of the GMA awards.

The rapper's management, in a formal letter dated March 18, 2025, has formally requested an explanation for what they deem a glaring oversight.

King Paluta, in his petition, says despite submitting "Makoma" for four major categories—Most Popular Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year—the song received zero nominations.

"We humbly write to your honourable board to demand some explanations in connection with the snub of ‘Makoma’ by King Paluta — a song we duly submitted for consideration, which we believe remains Ghana’s most popular song released in the year under review, generating the most excitement among music lovers to date," the letter stated.

"Makoma," released in July 2024, has been popular on music platforms, boasting over 3 million streams on Spotify and a consistent average of 174,000 monthly listeners.

Paluta's team argues that the song's popularity makes its omission inexplicable.

While acknowledging the TGMA board's competence, Paluta's management is calling for ‘‘transparency in the nomination process."

“We believe in the competence of the TGMA board and trust that a convincing reason will be issued to our team, music enthusiasts, and the general public regarding this unpopular decision of the board,” the letter continued.

Ghana Music Award has not commented publicly on Paluta’s specific case. However, it said in a post on X that its ‘‘window is open’’ for any complaints, urging aggrieved individuals and groups to register their ‘‘concerns’’ over the nomination process by March 23, 2025.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025.

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us