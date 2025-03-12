The Alliance Fleuve Congo, a rebel alliance in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that includes the M23 rebels, has detained and attacked journalists, critics and civil society activists since capturing the key city of Goma in late January, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

The rights group said in a statement that the M23 rebels have raided homes, issued death threats, and threatened reprisals, undermining independent media and the work of civil society groups in North and South Kivu provinces.

It accused the rebels of detaining civil society leaders and committing summary executions, including that of a singer and activist at his home, and five men doing forced labor.

“The Rwanda-backed M23 is harassing and attacking activists, journalists, and peaceful critics in areas the armed group controls in eastern DR Congo,” said Clementine de Montjoye, senior Great Lakes researcher at Human Rights Watch.

M23 intensifies its offensive in eastern DRC

“Restoring a measure of normalcy to the captured cities of Goma and Bukavu will mean allowing journalists and civil society activists to do their jobs without threats, violence or worse.”

The rights organisation said it interviewed more than two dozen Congolese activists as well as domestic and foreign journalists in Goma, Kinshasa and Bujumbura, and reviewed audio recordings of calls, screenshots of messages, and video and audio recordings of speeches by rebel leaders.

The M23 rejected the allegations as “unfounded and a blatant attempt to spread false information.”

The rebel group has intensified its offensive in eastern DR Congo since December, capturing Goma and Bukavu.

Angola announces intervention

Last week, the rebels captured Nyabiondo, located 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Goma in North Kivu province, after days of fierce fighting government forces and the pro-government militia, Wazalendo.

The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of residents to surrounding territories and neighbouring countries, according to the UN.

DR Congo and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda has denied the allegations.

The Angolan president’s office announced on Tuesday it would mediate talks between the Congolese government and the M23 rebels following President Felix Tshisekedi’s visit to Luanda.

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc are due to meet in a virtual extraordinary summit to review the security situation in DR Congo.