AFRICA
1 min read
World Food Programme shuts South Africa office
The WFP's decision was communicated to staff around the world in an email on Friday from Global Executive Director Cindy McCain.
World Food Programme shuts South Africa office
Southern Africa is still reeling from its worst drought in years / Others
March 3, 2025

The United Nations' World Food Programme, which gets much of its funding from the United States, is closing its southern African bureau, a communications officer said on Monday.

The WFP's decision was communicated to staff around the world in an email on Friday from Global Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The email said, "We have reached the difficult decision to close WFP's regional bureau for southern Africa in Johannesburg," according to Bloomberg News.

A WFP communications officer in Johannesburg told Reuters in a text message, "Yes, the bureau is closing," but did not respond to questions about why or whether this was related to sweeping U.S. foreign aid cuts ordered by President Donald Trump.

Southern Africa is still reeling from its worst drought in years, which caused countries including Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia to declare a national disaster.

WFP has been providing food and cash assistance to those affected and was aiming to reach more than 7.2 million people by this month, it said on its website.

 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us