Erdogan backs Syria unity deal, declares Syrians winners
President Erdogan urges full implementation of the deal between Syria’s new administration and the SDF, the Syrian branch of the YPG/PKK terror group.
Türkiye views all efforts to eliminate terrorism from Syria as steps in the right direction, Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
March 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the recent agreement aimed at safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, emphasising that its full implementation would benefit the Syrian people the most.

Speaking at an iftar event at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said Türkiye views all efforts to eliminate terrorism from Syria as steps in the right direction.

"The winners of this agreement will be the Syrians," he stated, underscoring Ankara’s commitment to regional stability.

Syria unity agreement

Erdogan’s remarks come a day after the Syrian Presidency announced a breakthrough agreement between Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa and SDF, the Syrian branch of the YPG/PKK terror group.

The deal reaffirms Syria’s territorial unity and rejects any form of division, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency. It also ensures the participation of all Syrians in political processes and state institutions, irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

Additionally, it recognises the Kurdish community as an integral part of the Syrian state and guarantees their citizenship and constitutional rights.

Türkiye has long advocated for Syria’s sovereignty and opposed any separatist movements, particularly those linked to the PKK/YPG, which Ankara, along with the US, NATO, and EU, consider terrorist organisations.

The agreement aligns with Türkiye’s broader stance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity while eliminating terror threats along its borders.

Unwavering support for Palestine

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s deep-rooted support for the Palestinian cause, declaring that Ankara’s "eternal brotherhood with Palestine cannot be hindered."

Criticising Israel’s ongoing military offensives in Gaza, Erdogan said the past 471 days of violence have left a lasting stain on human history.

He reiterated that a just and lasting peace in the region is "impossible" without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling for international intervention and actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire.

Erdogan’s latest remarks reinforce Türkiye’s firm stance against Israeli aggression and its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

