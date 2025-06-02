AFRICA
2 min read
Dutch prosecutors seek $253m from drug lord alleged to be 'hiding' in Africa
Dutch prosecutors say they are seeking to confiscate a record 221 million euros ($253 million) from one of Europe's most notorious drug barons, thought to be hiding in an African nation.
Earlier 2025, the Netherlands sought the arrest of Jos Leijdekkers, a wanted drug baron said to be hiding in AFrica / TRT Afrika English
20 minutes ago

Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they were seeking to confiscate a record 221 million euros ($253 million) from one of Europe's most notorious drug barons, thought to be hiding in Sierra Leone.

The illegal assets amassed by Jos Leijdekkers, also known as "Bolle Jos" or "Chubby Jos", were proceeds from cocaine trafficking, as well as purchases of gold and luxury items, the public prosecutors said.

Leijdekkers is thought to have made 114 million euros from 14 cocaine shipments over less than a year.

According to intercepted communications, the 33-year-old also spent 47 million euros on 975 kilogrammes of gold over less than six months.

Real estate and luxury goods

The kingpin additionally bought real estate and apartments in Dubai, the prosecutors alleged.

Luxury goods including two Bentley cars, designer bags, jewellery and watches, were also added to the total of illicit assets, bringing the total to 221 million euros.

"This is... only a first step towards tracing Leijdekkers' assets," the prosecutors said.

A Rotterdam court last June sentenced Leijdekkers in absentia to 24 years in prison for ordering a murder and organising cocaine shipments.

200,000-euro reward for information on his whereabouts

He is on Europol's most-wanted list, with the European police body offering a 200,000-euro reward for information leading to his arrest.

In January, Dutch authorities said they were "absolutely certain" he was hiding out in Sierra Leone.

Images apparently showing Leijdekkers in the company of senior Sierra Leonean officials have sparked speculation the cocaine lord has cosied up to the West African country's political class.

SOURCE:AFP
