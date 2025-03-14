On the rails of Cairo's bustling Ramses Station, a spectacle unfolded that defied logic and left onlookers awestruck.

Ashraf Kabonga, a man whose name is quickly becoming synonymous with superhuman strength, etched his name into the annals of Guinness World Records.

Ashraf Kabonga, known affectionately as Kabonga, successfully undertook a tremendous feat on Thursday, March 13, by pulling a 279-tonne train nearly 10 meters using only his teeth and sheer willpower and shattering the previous record by a staggering 19 tonnes.

A Guinness World Records representative was at the location to watch the attempt and, in the end, declared Kabonga in the signature GWR style “officially amazing.”

“I can officially declare on behalf of Guinness World Records that Ashraf Mahrous Kabonga is officially the Guinness World title holder,” the representative announced to rounds of applause.

Kabonga, who is in his 40s and the president of the Egyptian Federation for Professional Wrestlers, gasped for breath as he thanked his fans and organisers.

"Today I'm pulling a train with my teeth and shoulder, 279 tonnes, and yesterday I broke the record of pulling a car weighing two tonnes. I ran with it for 107 metres in an unbroken record time of 37 seconds," Mahrous said shortly after his recognition by Guinness World Records.

Kabonga's repertoire of extraordinary feats extends beyond pulling vehicles as he also holds records for cracking and devouring 11 raw eggs in 30 seconds.

Dawlet Elnakeb, a sports company representative who helped organise the event, revealed that Kabonga trained, albeit inconsistently, for just 20 days leading up to the train pull. "He simply has 'abnormal strength,'" Elnakeb declared.

From long-distance running to strength-based challenges, the African continent is witnessing a flurry of record attempts and successes, reflecting a growing investment in sports and a rising tide of ambition.