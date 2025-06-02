Above-average rains across Côte d'Ivoire's main cocoa-growing regions signal a strong finish to the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Côte d'Ivoire, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers nationwide expressed confidence as favourable weather conditions are aiding the development of abundant small and medium pods for harvest from August.

They welcomed the sunny spells, noting that during periods of abundant rain and overcast skies, sunlight is crucial to fortify crops and prevent diseases and pests in plantations.

Favourable weather

"We have had plenty of sun and rain. It's very good for the cocoa trees," said Julien Kouassi, who farms near the southern region of Divo, where 42.5 mm fell last week, 7.3 mm above the five-year average.

A similar pattern was reported in the western region of Soubre and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were both below the average, and in the southern region of Agboville, where rains were above the average.

Farmers said harvesting is still going strong, with plenty of pods likely to last through at least late June.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, where rains were below average, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, which saw above-average rains, farmers predicted a strong August harvest but stressed the need for consistent, abundant weekly rains through late June.

"The rains are becoming regular. We hope that the harvests will be abundant starting in August," said Isidore Koffi, who farms near Yamoussoukro, where 40.4 mm fell last week, 12.2 mm above the five-year average.