BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
More rains in Côte d'Ivoire boost cocoa outlook
Farmers nationwide expressed confidence as favourable weather conditions improve cocoa pods ahead of August.
More rains in Côte d'Ivoire boost cocoa outlook
Farmers said harvesting is still going strong. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Above-average rains across Côte d'Ivoire's main cocoa-growing regions signal a strong finish to the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Côte d'Ivoire, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers nationwide expressed confidence as favourable weather conditions are aiding the development of abundant small and medium pods for harvest from August.

They welcomed the sunny spells, noting that during periods of abundant rain and overcast skies, sunlight is crucial to fortify crops and prevent diseases and pests in plantations.

Favourable weather

"We have had plenty of sun and rain. It's very good for the cocoa trees," said Julien Kouassi, who farms near the southern region of Divo, where 42.5 mm fell last week, 7.3 mm above the five-year average.

A similar pattern was reported in the western region of Soubre and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were both below the average, and in the southern region of Agboville, where rains were above the average.

Farmers said harvesting is still going strong, with plenty of pods likely to last through at least late June.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, where rains were below average, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, which saw above-average rains, farmers predicted a strong August harvest but stressed the need for consistent, abundant weekly rains through late June.

"The rains are becoming regular. We hope that the harvests will be abundant starting in August," said Isidore Koffi, who farms near Yamoussoukro, where 40.4 mm fell last week, 12.2 mm above the five-year average.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Guinea-Bissau intercepts 55 migrants bound for Spain
Guinea-Bissau intercepts 55 migrants bound for Spain
Second group of white South Africans arrive in US to take up Trump's refugee offer
Second group of white South Africans arrive in US to take up Trump's refugee offer
Algerian man sets himself on fire outside justice ministry
Algerian man sets himself on fire outside justice ministry
Somalia appoints new intelligence chief
Somalia appoints new intelligence chief
Nearly 50 killed, 200 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza
Nearly 50 killed, 200 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza
Ethiopia confirms first death caused by mpox
Ethiopia confirms first death caused by mpox
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria call on Libyan parties to end hostilities
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria call on Libyan parties to end hostilities
Drones hit paramilitary sites in west Sudan: witnesses
Drones hit paramilitary sites in west Sudan: witnesses
Namibian businessman killed by lioness while on safari with wife
Namibian businessman killed by lioness while on safari with wife
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us