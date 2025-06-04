By Arfah Farooq

It’s Hajj season, a sacred time when millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Makkah to perform the pilgrimage. This year, as pilgrims carry out the sanctified rites of Hajj, their experience looks markedly different from the years before. Apps guide them through rituals, AI helps manage crowd flow, and smart devices track everything from health to movement. The once-analogue pilgrimage has entered a digital age.

And yet, this shift isn’t just happening in Makkah. It reflects a broader tension many Muslims feel in our daily lives: between our ever-growing tech use and our spiritual connection with Allah.



Do I turn to ChatGPT more than I turn to Allah? Some days, the answer is yes. And that realisation made me pause. In this age of rapid tech, I think it is important that we regularly reflect on how much we are leaning on technology, and how often we are turning to Allah. Being honest about whether we reach for AI more than making dua helps us to keep perspective of what really matters.

During Ramadan this year, I explored this further through a workshop I ran on “leveling up your duas” using ChatGPT. We looked at different structures for writing duas, how to incorporate Allah’s names, and even prompts like “make a list of duas based on what you know about me.”

It was fascinating to see how AI can help surface things we might have forgotten to include in our duas. Sometimes life is so busy that we lose track of what is on our hearts, and having a tool that can prompt us back toward sincerity can be surprisingly helpful.



AI, a tool for reflection

At the same time, I believe it is crucial to use tech mindfully. It can absolutely enhance our connection to faith if used in moderation, but it can also become a distraction if we are not careful.

I notice this most in sacred spaces, such as when I am preparing for prayer or when in the masjid. Phones can pull us into scrolling instead of reflection. Being conscious of this is key, especially in moments that are meant for spiritual grounding.

I saw this clearly when I performed Umrah in 2022. Before the trip, I made a conscious decision to print out my dua lists, so I wouldn’t have to rely on my phone. I knew how easily the screen could become a distraction. Having a physical copy helped me stay fully present in the moment, without the pull of notifications or the temptation to scroll. It made the act of making dua feel more intentional and connected.

That said, I do think tech can be a great tool for maintaining consistency in our faith. Apps like Quranly and Niyyah have helped me stay engaged on a daily basis. I am currently on a 100-day streak with Quranly, a habit-building Quran app, designed to encourage regular reading of the holy texts, something I had never been able to sustain before. Even just reading a single verse a day helps create a rhythm of connection.

Muslims believe Allah loves small, consistent actions, and in this way, technology can support us in building those habits. Niyyah’s bite-sized quizzes and daily prompts are another example of how we can weave faith into our day-to-day lives in simple ways.

Digitally transformed Hajj



In many ways, we are already seeing how technology is transforming even the most spiritually profound experiences. Nowhere is this more visible than during Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Makkah that draws millions of Muslims each year, seeking closeness to God through a series of deeply symbolic rites.



This year, Saudi Arabia has enhanced its range of AI-powered tools and digital services, designed to support and safeguard pilgrims on their journey.



Mobile apps now guide pilgrims through the vast holy sites, offering real-time directions and explanations of each ritual. Smart bracelets monitor health and movement, providing peace of mind for individuals and families.



AI-powered crowd management systems analyse flow patterns to help reduce congestion and protect worshippers during the physically demanding days of Hajj. Even multilingual chatbots like Manarah 2, are on hand to answer urgent questions and offer spiritual reminders. Then there are the Nusuk smart cards that help pilgrims manage everything from booking access to the Prophet’s Mosque to keeping track of their accommodation, making the modern Hajj experience almost unrecognisable compared to just a few years ago.



What was once an entirely analogue experience — led by guides, memory, and handwritten notes — is now supported at every turn by digital systems. The essence of the pilgrimage remains unchanged, but the way it is experienced has been profoundly reshaped.

But for all the benefits, I also believe we need to hold space for reflection that is not mediated by tech. There is something irreplaceable about sitting quietly, speaking to Allah from the heart, and making dua in your own words. While AI can suggest beautiful structures and reminders, the most meaningful duas still come from within us. Taking time away from screens, whether in prayer or reflection, helps keep that connection alive.

At Muslim Tech Fest — a global gathering where Muslim innovators, builders, and creatives meet at the intersection of faith, community, and technology — we create space for conversations that rarely find a home elsewhere. Technology is a tool, not an end in itself. It can either distract us or serve us, depending on how we use it. The key lies in how we approach it and in staying conscious of that balance.

We are not here to reject technology, nor to blindly embrace it. We want to create a space where Muslims can reflect on how these tools shape our faith, our communities, and our everyday lives. Where we can ask deeper questions about how to build and use tech in ways that align with our values. And where we can hold space for both innovation and spiritual grounding at the same time.

For me, this remains a work in progress. Some days, I catch myself defaulting to my phone when I could be reaching for a tasbih (prayer beads). Other days, an app prompts me toward a moment of reflective prayer that I might have otherwise missed. It is an ongoing journey of navigating both worlds.

As pilgrims walk between the sacred sites in Makkah, guided by maps on screens but still lifted by the prayers in their hearts, I’m reminded of what it looks like to live in both worlds. As we continue to live at the intersection of technological advancement and spiritual life, perhaps the most important thing is to remain awake to our choices. To ask ourselves regularly: Is this drawing me closer to Allah, or away?



Because sometimes, the most powerful connection doesn’t require cables or screens, just a quiet moment, and a heart turned inward toward the Divine.

