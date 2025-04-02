By Melike Hocaoglu

When Turkish Airlines launched its new direct route from Istanbul to Santiago in December 2024, it wasn’t just about adding another destination to its network—it was a statement. Türkiye’s presence in Latin America is no longer a quiet diplomatic effort; it’s a full-fledged commitment to deepening ties across trade, technology, and culture.



Once a distant diplomatic outpost, Latin America has become a focal point in Türkiye’s foreign policy. In just two decades, Ankara has evolved from a marginal presence to an influential partner across the region.



The number of Turkish embassies in Latin America has tripled, rising from six to 19, with the latest opening this month in Nicaragua. And trade between Türkiye and Latin America has surged from $1 billion in the early 2000s to $18 billion today .



These figures represent more than just economic growth—they mark a shift in the geopolitical landscape, where Latin American countries are actively diversifying their alliances beyond traditional partners like the US and Europe.



While Washington has historically dominated foreign policy in Latin America, today, countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are increasingly looking eastward. Motivated by a desire to reduce dependency on the US—especially following the Trump administration’s introduction of trade tariffs —many Latin American nations are seeking alternative partnerships. US foreign policy has long overlooked Latin American priorities, creating space for new players to step in.

Enter Türkiye, which is positioning itself as a connector between continents . With Ankara’s active diplomatic outreach and investment initiatives, Latin American countries are finding new opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as defence, technology, and cultural exchange.

With 33 countries, a combined GDP of approximately $5.5 trillion, and a population exceeding 700 million, Latin America represents a dynamic and expanding market. For Türkiye, it’s a chance to engage with a region that not only meets its raw material needs but can benefit from its industrial technology exports.



With a sizeable domestic market of 80 million people, Türkiye is strategically positioned as a gateway to a broader regional market spanning Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia—together worth an estimated $28 trillion. This makes Türkiye not just a partner, but a hub facilitating wider access for Latin American exporters and investors.

From Ottomans to investment powerhouses

Türkiye’s connection with Latin America isn’t new. It dates back to the late 19th century, when waves of Ottoman migrants—dubbed Los Turcos —settled in Latin American countries, contributing to business, culture, and society. These historical ties laid the groundwork for today’s flourishing economic relationships.

For much of the 20th century, diplomatic and economic interactions remained limited, largely due to the influence of the US and Europe in the region. However, in the last 15 years, Türkiye has dramatically shifted its focus, recognising Latin America as a crucial partner in trade, technology, and infrastructure development. The result? An astonishing 1,700% increase in trade since the early 2000s.

This remarkable growth demonstrates the deepening of economic ties and the potential for greater collaboration between the regions as Turkish investments continue to grow in Latin America.

Take aviation for instance, Turkish Airlines now connects Istanbul to nine major Latin American cities including Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Havana, and Mexico City. Its most recent expansion, a direct route to Santiago, Chile, strengthens a trade partnership in place since 2009, streamlining commerce between the two nations.

Then there’s the defence sector. Turkish defence giant ASELSAN opened an office in Chile after generating $230 million in regional revenues last year. The move aligns with Chile’s naval modernisation —demonstrating this is more than transactional; it’s a partnership built on shared goals.

Argentina is also embarking on its own joint venture with Türkiye. The two countries are co-developing GSATCOM , a next-generation geostationary satellite project between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Argentina's INVAP. It’s a play for global markets—but it started with trust between two emerging innovators.



Then there are Turkish industrial giants like Yildirim Holding and Global Investment Holding, both making bold moves across the region.



Yıldırım Holding, a heavyweight in mega-mining and port development, has expanded into Colombia, showcasing Türkiye’s strategic interest in Latin America’s rich natural resources. Meanwhile, Global Investment Holding is making waves with its focus on port infrastructure, clean energy, and asset management. One of its standout projects is the transformation of Havana’s cruise port into a world-class hub—an initiative poised to boost tourism and drive economic growth in Cuba.



These ventures are more than just business expansions; they highlight a deepening bond between Türkiye and Latin America, rooted in opportunity, innovation, and mutual growth. And truthfully, these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

Culture, education and the long game

But it’s not just business. Türkiye is also investing in Latin America’s people, institutions, and future leaders.

Through institutions like the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Maarif Foundation, and the Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye is investing in long-term engagement. TIKA focuses on development—from healthcare to women’s empowerment—while Maarif and Yunus Emre promote Turkish culture and education abroad, offering scholarships and language programs to deepen people-to-people ties.



Over 170 TIKA projects —ranging from healthcare access to women’s empowerment—have already launched. Turkish scholarships bring Latin American students to its universities. These aren’t soft power gestures—they are building blocks for decades-long bonds that will outlast any administration.

Ankara’s success lies in its ability to offer a different model: one that blends emerging-market solidarity with real infrastructure, defence tech, and cultural fluency.

For Latin America, Türkiye represents more than a new trade route or another investor. It’s an ally in shaping a multipolar world where no single power dominates the narrative. And for Türkiye, Latin America isn’t a side project. It’s a strategic frontier—with investments already paying off.



Once distant dots on each other’s maps, Türkiye and Latin America are now partners with real stakes in each other’s futures, which could redefine how the Global South does business: directly, collaboratively, and on its own terms.

