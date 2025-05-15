logo
World's top wealth fund excludes Israeli firm over West Bank settlement support
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has removed the Israeli company Paz Retail and Energy from its portfolio for supplying fuel to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Turkish Red Crescent stood by Gaza from start of Israel’s attack — Erdogan
Turkish Red Crescent has never left Gaza’s people alone during this difficult period, says President Erdogan.
Israel's goal is 'complete occupation' of Gaza: minister
Israel's Security Cabinet unanimously approves a plan to expand its ongoing military onslaught on Gaza and occupy territories inside the enclave.
Parliament speakers of 13 countries raise their voices against Israel’s offensive on Gaza
Parliament speakers from 13 countries gathered in Istanbul, where they condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, called for urgent international action, and reaffirmed support for Palestine
Erdogan: Al Aqsa Mosque is our red line
Israel turned Gaza into a 'mass grave' — MSF
Rubio's claim about Turkish student 'turns out that it's a big lie' — US senator
Over 1,200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
'Blocking aid kills': UN calls on Israel to lift Gaza blockade
Israel has closed Gaza's crossings since March 2, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.
Thousands rally in Istanbul to protest Israel's war on Gaza
A mass demonstration in Istanbul calls for an end to Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, with participants urging action from Muslim nations and condemning global silence.
Turkish FM Fidan meets Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Ankara urges stronger international response to Israel’s blockade of Gaza and reaffirms support for Palestinian reconciliation in high-level talks with Hamas leadership.
