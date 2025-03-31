Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli officials targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing them as part of a broader campaign to silence voices critical of Israeli policies in Palestine.

In a post shared on his official X account on Monday, Altun slammed what he called Israel’s “habit” of attacking Erdogan for “his courageous stand against Zionist bullying and defamation.”

“They have no shame after committing unspeakable acts of terrorism and genocide against countless innocent civilians,” he wrote.

Altun rejected the Israeli foreign minister’s recent statements, branding them as “despicable” propaganda.

“We condemn the comments made by the Foreign Minister of Israel. He’d better keep his despicable ‘hasbara’ to himself. We are not afraid, and we will never shy away from standing up to liars like him,” he said.

“The Israeli propaganda machine charges anyone critical of their genocidal policies with antisemitism. They scare Western media outlets into complying with and creating consent for their ethnic cleansing efforts in Palestine. They may succeed to some extent, but the international public knows the truth,” Altun said.

Underscoring that Palestine is a cause for humanity—not just the Muslim world—he stressed: “The cause of Palestine does not only concern our Palestinian brothers and sisters. The Islamic world and people of conscience from all backgrounds care about the decades-long injustices, occupation, ethnic cleansing, depopulation, and genocide.”

“The whole world has been witnessing the war crimes committed by the Netanyahu government.”

Badge of honour

Altun praised President Erdogan as one of the few consistent leaders in the global fight against injustice: “Our President Erdogan has stood up for the rights of the oppressed throughout his entire political career. He has called out the liars, oppressors, invaders, and occupiers without fear.

“He has condemned hate in all its forms—be it antisemitism, racism, xenophobia, or Islamophobia. There are very few leaders who can claim to be consistent on all these fronts. We are proud of his leadership and the values he fights for, even when others fail.”

Altun called the latest Israeli attacks “a badge of honour,” declaring: “If they think they can intimidate President Erdogan with defamation, pressure, and threats, I have bad news for them. President Erdogan will stand with Palestine until Palestine is free.”

He urged Israeli leaders to reconsider their actions: “If the Israeli government wants us to stop calling out their policies, the solution is simple: stop the genocide, bloodshed, and occupation. The injustices and war crimes they are committing will not serve as the foundation of a stable Israeli nation.”

“Nor will they allow the Middle East to emerge as a stable, peaceful, and prosperous region.”

Concluding his remarks, Altun warned against targeting Erdogan and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment: “Their propaganda and false narratives can only work on weak minds—not on a leader whose entire political career is built upon fighting for justice and peace around the world.”

“Once again, we will always stand with Palestine. Palestine will be free!”