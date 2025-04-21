WAR ON GAZA
Thousands rally in Istanbul to protest Israel's war on Gaza
A mass demonstration in Istanbul calls for an end to Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, with participants urging action from Muslim nations and condemning global silence.
he protest comes amid increasing global criticism of Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, which has prompted widespread demonstrations in multiple countries. / AA
April 21, 2025

Thousands of people have gathered in Istanbul’s Uskudar district to denounce Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, holding a mass rally titled “Gaza is Dying! Rise Up!” organised by humanitarian groups.

The demonstration took place on Sunday, as crowds marched to Uskudar Square in protest of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands since 7 October 2023.

Protesters waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanted slogans including “Down with oppressor Israel” and held signs reading “50,800+ martyred in Palestine” and “The blockade in Gaza is illegal.”

Participants voiced solidarity with the people of Gaza, with speakers calling on Muslim-majority states to oppose what they described as Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Addressing the crowd, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation Deputy Chairperson Ahmet Goksun condemned Israel’s atrocities, saying the country had been broadcasting brutality to the world through its siege on Gaza.

“End this barbarity, this genocide and savagery now,” he urged.

Goksun accused the Islamic world of being split into “cowards and collaborators,” and warned that inaction would have dire consequences.

“Those collaborators will one day be held accountable,” he said. “To the cowards, we ask—do you not even have the courage of a child standing in front of a tank in Gaza?”

The protest comes amid increasing global criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has prompted widespread demonstrations in multiple countries, including Türkiye.

