WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilise: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appeared to rule out a full ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that Kiev would use any pause in the fighting to rearm.
Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilise: Putin
Russia's President Vladimir says that Ukraine is pushing for a month-long ceasefire to rearm itself for war. / Photo: AP
18 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appeared to rule out a full ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that Kiev would use any pause in the fighting to rearm.

Ukraine has been pushing for an unconditional and immediate 30-day truce, issuing its latest proposal to Moscow at peace talks in Istanbul on Monday.

"Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilisation and to prepare different terrorist acts," Putin said in a televised government meeting.

At talks on Monday, Russia outlined maximalist demands for such a ceasefire, including that Ukraine fully withdraws from four regions across its east and south that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Attacks on bridges

Putin also accused Ukraine of being behind "terrorist" attacks on bridges in its border regions over the weekend, including one that caused a train to derail, killing seven people.

That attack – which Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for – was "directed at thwarting the negotiation process", Putin said.

Russia instead proposed on Monday a short two-three day ceasefire intended to let both armies collect the bodies of dead soldiers from the battlefield.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that Kiev had rejected that idea.

'Gross mistake'

"I believe this is simply a gross mistake on the part of the regime in Kiev," he said.

Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that Moscow was ready to go ahead with a large-scale prisoner exchange, agreed in Istanbul, on June 7-9, after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first stage would take place this weekend.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us