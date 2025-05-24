TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Spain
The meeting is to be attended by Gaza Contact Group members, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, which have recognised the state of Palestine.
Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Spain
Turkish Deputy FM Nuh Yilmaz attends ICJ hearing on Gaza aid blockade. / AA
May 24, 2025

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz will attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League (OIC-AL) Gaza Contact Group, to be held in Madrid on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting will be attended by Gaza Contact Group members, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, which have recognised the state of Palestine.

The meeting is planned to be held in an expanded format, with many countries supporting a two-state solution in Palestine invited to participate.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had attended the first such meeting, which was held in Madrid on Sept. 13, 2024.

Alongside the host country Spain, representatives from Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia, as well as OIC-AL Gaza Contact Group member states, including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Nigeria, and representatives from the EU, the Arab League, and the OIC also participated in that meeting.

The group is particularly focused on advancing the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially in the European context.

In this regard, it aims to encourage the international recognition of the state of Palestine, revive the peace process, and ultimately achieve a two-state solution.

The group also played a leading role in the Global Alliance initiative adopted during the 2024 UN General Assembly, which aims to implement the two-state solution.

Gaza contact group 'doing everything to stop Israeli genocide' — Turkish FM

Hakan Fidan attends meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group in New York

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
By Fatima Munir
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us