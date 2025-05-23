US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a "major" prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

"Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details.

Separately, this week the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump discussed a bilateral prisoner swap with the United States.

The US president's push for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine has been rebuffed by Putin.

TRT Global - Putin: Istanbul talks show Ukraine dialogue on right track Russian leader says ceasefire with Kiev possible upon reaching relevant agreements, Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides. 🔗

Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday that a second round of talks with Ukraine will be held soon.

Speaking at a conference on South Russia in Moscow, Lavrov said work on a memorandum of peace is ongoing and has already reached "an advanced stage" from the Russian side.

Addressing media reports suggesting the Vatican as a possible venue for the negotiations, Lavrov expressed reservations, saying it would be "uncomfortable" for the Holy See itself to host delegations from two Orthodox countries under the current circumstances.

"Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations. It’s rather unseemly, I would say, for Orthodox nations to discuss the elimination of root causes on a Catholic platform. I believe it would not be particularly comfortable for the Vatican either," he said.

He also said that Moscow would not allow Russian-speakers in Ukraine to remain under the rule of what he called a "junta" led by Zelenskyy.

Lavrov said it would be a "crime" for Russia to allow this to happen. Kiev denies any such discrimination.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have captured the settlement of Radkivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to state news agency TASS, citing the Russian defence ministry.