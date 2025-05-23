AFRICA
2 min read
Dozens of miners rescued from South African gold mine, over 100 still trapped
After a hoist used to access a shaft that was damaged in an accident, at least 260 miners were trapped underground. Rescue efforts for the remaining workers are underway.
Dozens of miners rescued from South African gold mine, over 100 still trapped
An emergency vehicle arrives at South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater's Kloof 7 sub-shaft where 260 employees are stuck underground in Westonaria on May 23, 2025. / AFP
May 23, 2025

Rescuers have hoisted 79 miners who were stuck in a gold mine outside Johannesburg but more than 100 were still trapped underground, the mine's operator said on Friday.

At least 260 miners were trapped underground on Thursday at the Kloof gold mine, 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Johannesburg, after a hoist used to access the shaft was damaged in an accident, the mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said.

The first phase of the rescue had brought 79 people to the surface by 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), it said in a statement.

"Employees still underground have been provided with food and will be hoisted to surface as soon as the shaft safety examination has been completed," it added.

TRT Global - DRC's coltan miners dig for world's tech as peace eludes country

Despite the country's exceptional mineral wealth, over 70% of Congolese live on less than $2.15 a day.

🔗

The gold mine is one of the deepest operated by the South Africa-headquartered company.

Desperate relatives of the miners waited outside the site on Friday evening, images broadcast on local television showed.

The National Union of Mineworkers said the incident had occurred around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Thursday and expressed concern for the miners who had been "underground for almost 20 hours".

Sibanye-Stillwater had earlier said the miners would be brought to surface around midday Friday.

"The employees are not trapped; it was decided to keep them at the sub-shaft station for now," spokesperson Henrika Ninham said.

Mining employs hundreds of thousands of people in South Africa - the biggest exporter of platinum and a major exporter of gold, diamonds, coal and other raw materials - and accidents are common.

Dozens of mineworkers are killed each year, though numbers have been falling as safety standards have been stepped up over the past two decades. According to industry group Minerals Council South Africa, 42 miners died in 2024, compared to 55 the previous year.

TRT Global - North America’s largest lithium mine is key to EV transition. Why are environmentalists opposing it?

A mining company backed by a US electric automaker wants to extract lithium from the world’s largest known deposit of the critical mineral. But critics claim the project will create large-scale environmental destruction in a water-stressed region.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us