WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia: Will not participate in Taliban government inauguration
Speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, RIA news agency reported.
Russia: Will not participate in Taliban government inauguration
Taliban swept to power last month after US-backed government collapsed followed by US troops' complete withdrawal from the war-torn country after 20 years. / Reuters
September 10, 2021

Russia will not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan, Kremlin has said. 

Comments from the Kremlin came on Friday.

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

READ MORE: UN warns Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to prevent collapse

Foreign countries have greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a US bounty on their head. 

No women was named in the new interim government. 

The Taliban swept to power last month after the US-backed government collapsed followed by US troops' complete withdrawal from the war-torn country after 20 years. 

The new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict – first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

That regime was notorious for its brutal rule and its treatment of women, who were forced inside, deprived of access to school and work, and denied freedom of movement.

This time round, the Taliban have made repeated declarations that they will not carry out revenge attacks on opponents, and women will have access to education and some employment.

READ MORE: Afghan Taliban announces leader, key ministers in new caretaker government

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us