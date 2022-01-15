WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tonga issues tsunami warning after massive undersea volcano eruption
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, located about 65 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa, caused a 1.2 metre tsunami.
Tonga issues tsunami warning after massive undersea volcano eruption
The eruption was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2022

Large waves have crashed ashore in Tonga after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries triggered the area's second tsunami in two days.

Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after Friday's tsunami warning was lifted.

"A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nukualofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The maximum tsunami wave recorded following Friday's explosion was 30 centimetres.

The latest eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air.

READ MORE: Tsunami-generated magnetic fields can lead to quicker warning system

Safety warnings 

The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, officials in Suva said.

Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground.

Victorina Kioa of the Tonga Public Service Commission said Friday that people should "keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches."

The head of Tonga Geological Services Taaniela Kula urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they were outside and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a "tsunami advisory" for American Samoa, saying there was a threat of "sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches."

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

READ MORE:Victims of a 3,600-year-old volcanic eruption found in Turkey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us