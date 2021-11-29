WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Massive turnout' in Honduras election boosts opposition hopes
Hondurans vote for a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernandez in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power.
'Massive turnout' in Honduras election boosts opposition hopes
A polling official shows a ballot as the votes are counted during general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on November 28, 2021. / AFP
November 29, 2021

Hondurans voting in what electoral officials said were "massive" numbers has boosted opposition hopes of ending a dozen years of National Party rule and possibly paving the way for leftist Xiomara Castro to win the presidency.

If she wins Sunday's election, opposition standard-bearer Castro would become the first female president in Honduras and mark the left's return to power for the first time since her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, was deposed in a 2009 coup.

As polls closed, the electoral council said more than 2.7 million voters had already cast ballots, a figure the council described as a "massive turnout" but with more votes yet to be counted.

Council president Kelvin Aguirre said it had already surpassed total turnout four years ago.

He added that voters still in line could vote, in a contest marked by efforts from the conservative ruling party to shake off numerous corruption scandals while attacking Castro as a dangerous radical.

Long lines could be seen at many polling places across the capital. Nationwide, some 5.2 million Hondurans are eligible to vote.

READ MORE:Thousands of migrants continue exodus through southern Mexico

'It's now or never'

For months, Castro has sought to unify the opposition to outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has denied accusations of having ties to powerful gangs, despite an open investigation in the United States allegedly linking him to drug trafficking.

After tying up with the 2017 runner-up, a popular TV host, most polls have reinforced her front-runner status.

"We can't stay home. This is our moment. This is the moment to kick out the dictatorship," said Castro, mobbed by reporters just after voting in the town of Catacamas earlier in the day.

"It's now or never."

But such is the level of mistrust among Hondurans in the electoral process that many fear there could be disturbances in the streets no matter who wins.

READ MORE:US-bound caravan grows as more migrants leave Honduras

Latest political flashpoint

The election is the latest political flashpoint in Central America, a major source of US-bound migrants fleeing chronic unemployment and gangland violence. 

The vote also has prompted diplomatic jostling between Beijing and Washington after Castro said she would open diplomatic relations with China, de-emphasising ties with US-backed Taiwan.

Castro's main rival among 13 presidential hopefuls on the ballot is the National Party's Nasry Asfura, a wealthy businessman and two-term mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, who has tried to distance himself from the unpopular incumbent.

After casting his ballot, a measured Asfura said he would respect voters' verdict.

Observers see calm voting with high turnout

Numerous national and international election observers monitored Sunday's voting, including the European Union's 68-member mission.

Zeljana Zovko, the EU's chief observer, told a scrum of reporters around midday that her team mostly saw calm voting with high turnout, although most polling stations they visited opened late.

On Sunday afternoon, National Party leader Fernando Anduray declared an Asfura win while voting continued.

In addition to the presidential race, voters are also deciding the composition of the country's 128-member Congress, plus officials for some 300 local governments.

Preliminary results are expected around 9 pm [local time].

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us