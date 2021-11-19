WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jordanian child’s last message before death: ‘I will tell God everything’
Amir Al Rifai has died from cystic fibrosis days after his calls for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment failed.
Jordanian child’s last message before death: ‘I will tell God everything’
In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from Jordanian authorities to send his son abroad for treatment. (Image source: Twiiter/@alzoubi_ahmed)
November 19, 2021

The death of 12-year-old boy Amir Mohammed Hassan Al Rifai from cystic fibrosis has sparked a nationwide anger in Jordan, days after appealing for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment.

Amir died at Princess Rahma Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, a few days after he appeared in a video, calling for help.

“I am fed up and tired as no one wants to help me because my father is poor and could not do anything for me. But, I will tell God everything,” Amir said in his last heart-breaking message.

In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from Jordanian authorities to send his son abroad for treatment.

“I already lost three sons before Amir, all had died of the same disease. I have been appealing to officials for more than 10 years, but to no avail, the grieving father said.

Call for social justice

Amir’s last video went viral in Jordan, with social media users accusing the government of negligence and demanding social justice at a time officials and their children are being sent abroad for treatment.

Hundreds of Jordanians on Wednesday participated in the funeral of the boy, who was laid to rest in Al Ashrafiya town in Irbid Governorate, north of Jordan.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.

The build-up of mucus prevents the release of digestive enzymes that help the body absorb food and key nutrients, resulting in malnutrition and poor growth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us