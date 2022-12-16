BIZTECH
TechnoHub: Türkiye aims to put all technology ecosystem 'under single roof'
TechnoHub encourages entrepreneurship in the tech field, bringing firms together with potential investors and customers, both domestic and foreign.
Ali Taha Koc, head of the Digital Transformation Office, invited all startups working in the technology sector to join turkiyetechnohub.org and be part of this ecosystem without delay. / AA Archive
December 16, 2022

Türkiye has launched a new platform to encourage tech entrepreneurship, the head of the Digital Transformation Office of the country's presidency said.

Ali Taha Koc invited technology firms to join the platform, called TechnoHub, which he said would serve as an umbrella establishment for all tech companies at all levels, according to Friday's press release.

TechnoHub will benefit all its members, Koc said, adding that on its website, turkiyetechnohub.org, they could register all companies in the technology ecosystem and identify their areas of expertise, bringing them together with potential domestic and foreign investors and customers.

The platform also aims to facilitate the sharing of experience and information between companies in the country to make them more visible globally, establish new collaboration links, and create more opportunities, he underlined.

It will cover all stakeholders in Türkiye in the domestic technology entrepreneurship ecosystem, he said, including public institutions serving tech entrepreneurship, private sector companies, technoparks, and technology transfer offices.

'Strong international visibility'

All relevant stakeholders can register themselves on this platform, created for ecosystem-wide information sharing, added Koc.

This is the first such platform established to gather "under a single roof" all stakeholders in the tech entrepreneurship ecosystem with a comprehensive classification system and strong international visibility, noted the official.

"We needed this platform to identify the competencies of our domestic technology startups and share it with all stakeholders," he said.

Stating that companies can register themselves on the platform freely at any time, Koc invited all startups working in the technology sector to join turkiyetechnohub.org and be part of this ecosystem without delay.

