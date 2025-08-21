WORLD
1 min read
Poland scrambles jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
When there is hope that this war has a chance to end, Russia provokes once again, a Polish minister says.
Poland scrambles jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Poland is accusing Russia of provocation at a time when Ukraine peace talks are ongoing. / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Poland said on Thursday that aircraft have been scrambled to protect its airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"In connection with the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory... aircraft of the Polish Air Force and allied aviation are operating in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in the east of the country overnight, calling it a "provocation".

"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

Recommended

The explosion occurred in a cornfield near the village of Osiny, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Warsaw and near the borders with Ukraine and Russian-allied Belarus.

Officials said there were no casualties, but the windows of some nearby houses were blown out.

The minister said it came at "a particular moment, where peace talks are underway, where there is hope that this war... has a chance to end. Russia provokes once again".

RelatedTRT Global - Russia: Discussing Ukraine security guarantees without Moscow 'road to nowhere'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us