Israelis killed in shooting amid rising tensions in occupied West Bank
Shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.
Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said. / AFP
February 26, 2023

A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire in the town of Huwara in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said its medics were treating two men in their 20s who were critically injured. However, they were later announced to have died.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.

