WORLD
2 MIN READ
Toxic alcohol kills dozens in 'dry' Indian state
Initial investigations into the tragedy show poisonous methyl alcohol was mixed with a spirit which proved deadly.
Toxic alcohol kills dozens in 'dry' Indian state
FILE - Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window as people hang from the doors and windows at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar. / Photo: Reuters
April 18, 2023

Toxic hooch has killed at least 27 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where alcohol is banned, officials said, with unconfirmed reports putting the death toll at 40.

Police official Jitender Kumar said on Tuesday that 27 deaths had been reported since Saturday.

Kumar said most of the victims were from poor families and used to consume locally made cheap tipple known as "Desi Daru."

Selling and consuming liquor is prohibited in several parts of India, driving a thriving black market for potent and sometimes lethal backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year.

READ MORE: Bootleg liquor kills at least 84 in northeast India, 200 hospitalised

Initial investigations into the latest tragedy showed that poisonous methyl alcohol was mixed with a spirit which proved deadly.

Some local media put the toll at 40.

Police have arrested 174 people in connection with the illegal manufacturing, sale and supply of liquor over the last three days.

They have also seized and destroyed over 900 litres (240 gallons) of toxic liquor during raids.

Local authorities have been using drones, helicopters and motorboats to crack down on the black market, but the most recent incident is just the latest in a string of similar deadly cases.

Last year in December, 37 people were killed after consuming illicit liquor in the same state.

READ MORE: Many die in India after drinking toxic illegal alcohol

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us