A train derailed in northern India on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring at least 28 others, police and rail officials said.

The accident that is at least the third such in recent weeks has raised concerns about the safety of the ageing rail network.

The train went off the tracks near the city of Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All the injured, several of whom were in critical condition, had been taken to nearby hospitals, Javeed Ahmad, director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, said in a tweet.

TV footage from the scene showed mangled, toppled carriages, some with their wheels still on the tracks. Two coaches had fallen off a bridge into a small canal. Some passengers were seen picking up their luggage from near the tracks.

India's creaking railway system is the world's fourth largest. It runs 11,000 trains a day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people.