Have you got what it takes to protect the planet? The US space agency has received an unusual response after advertising for a vacancy.

Nine-year-old Jack Davis, a fourth-grader, wrote a letter to the space agency asking if he could apply for the job.

His qualifications? As he said, he has seen almost all the films set in outer space, plays video games, and his sister thinks he is the perfect candidate because he is an alien.

NASA responded within three days describing the position requirements, advising Jack to study hard at school and hoping to see him soon.

TRT World's Tom Fredericks reports.