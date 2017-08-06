WORLD
Child applies for planetary protection officer job at NASA
Nine-year-old Jack Davis applied for the position in a handwritten letter saying he is still young enough to "learn to think like an Alien."
NASA responded to Jack's letter within three days. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Have you got what it takes to protect the planet? The US space agency has received an unusual response after advertising for a vacancy.

Nine-year-old Jack Davis, a fourth-grader, wrote a letter to the space agency asking if he could apply for the job.

His qualifications? As he said, he has seen almost all the films set in outer space, plays video games, and his sister thinks he is the perfect candidate because he is an alien.

NASA responded within three days describing the position requirements, advising Jack to study hard at school and hoping to see him soon.

TRT World's Tom Fredericks reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
