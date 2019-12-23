WORLD
Syrian state media says Israel is firing missiles into Syria
State TV without giving further details said one of the Israeli missiles was shot down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba, while residents of the capital city said explosions could be heard near area.
A handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 21, 2019 shows flame erupting from an oil tank following an attack on Syria's Homs Refinery. / AFP
December 23, 2019

Syrian air defences opened fire Sunday night on missiles fired from inside Israel, state media reported.

Syrian state TV gave no further details but residents of Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital. 

State TV said one of the Israeli missiles was shot down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba.

There was also no immediate comment from Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitoring group that has activists around the country, said the missile attack targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

In neighbouring Lebanon, Israeli warplanes could be heard flying in the country's airspace at the time of the airstrikes in Syria. Damascus had said in the past that Israeli warplanes have fired missiles into Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

Last month, Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in a “wide-scale” operation in response to rocket fire on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

Iran has forces based in Syria, Israel’s northern neighbor, and supports Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

In November, Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group in the Gaza Strip, setting off two days of heavy fighting. 

A separate airstrike targeted but failed to kill an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus, underscoring the risk of escalation at various pressure points across the volatile region.

SOURCE:AP
