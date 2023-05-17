WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains kill dozens in war-torn Yemen: UN
At least 31 people were killed in heavy rains that persisted across most of the country's western parts, including Al Mahwit, Hajjah, Dhamar, Raymah, Amanat Al Asimah, Ibb and Sanaa.
The heavy rains caused “devastating rock fall, especially in Al Asha village, Yarim District, Ibb governorate where extensive damage to infrastructure is causing a spike in humanitarian needs,” FAO said. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 17, 2023

At least 31 Yemenis have died as a result of heavy rains and flooding in the war-torn country, the United Nations said.

“From 11 April, evidence of the intensification of short-duration rainfall events was widespread, which led to intensified flash flooding that caused huge damage to spate irrigation infrastructures across much of the wadies,” the UN food agency FAO said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Field reports indicate that 31 people died, 37 were injured, and 3 were reported to be missing in the wake of the April floods,” it added.

Heavy rains persisted across most of Yemen’s western parts with heavy downpours reported in Al Mahwit, Hajjah, Dhamar, Raymah, Amanat Al Asimah, Ibb, and Sanaa.

The heavy rains caused “devastating rock fall, especially in Al Asha village, Yarim District, Ibb governorate where extensive damage to infrastructure is causing a spike in humanitarian needs,” FAO said.

Yemen lacks proper infrastructure due to the ongoing civil war over the past nine years, which decreased the vital services provided to Yemenis and increased their suffering in times of extreme weather.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
