Man denied entry into Moldova shoots dead two people at airport
The man seized a gun from a border police officer and opened fire at Chisinau International Airport after being taken to an area to be barred entry, officials say.
Moldovan police identify the gunman as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan. / Photo: Reuters
June 30, 2023

A foreign national has shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport after being denied entry into the country, police and the interior ministry said.

Police detained the man on Friday after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, the east European country's largest airport.

"At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," police said on Facebook. They added flights would resume after a brief delay.

A police source said the arriving passenger had flown in from Türkiye and that he had used a firearm against border guards.

Moldovan police have identified the gunman as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

Moldova, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has a population of 2.6 million and is pushing to join the European Union. It lies between Romania and Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
