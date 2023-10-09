TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
No peace in region without sovereign state of Palestine with 1967 borders: Erdogan
"The destruction of Gaza by air and ground attacks, the bombing of mosques, and the deaths of innocent children, women, elderly, and civilians are never acceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
No peace in region without sovereign state of Palestine with 1967 borders: Erdogan
Türkiye also calls on Israel to stop its bombing of Palestinian lands, the president added. / Photo: AA
October 9, 2023

Ankara is ready to undertake a mediator role in the current Israeli-Palestinian tension, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I would like to state that Türkiye is ready for any kind of mediation, including prisoner exchanges, if the parties request it," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye also calls on Israel to stop its bombing of Palestinian lands and urged Palestinians to stop their harassment of civilian settlements in Israel, the president added.

"The destruction of Gaza by air and ground attacks, the bombing of mosques, and the deaths of innocent children, women, elderly, and civilians are never acceptable," Erdogan stressed.

RelatedPalestinians in Gaza share their stories as Israeli bombing intensifies

Türkiye is also making necessary preparations to supply humanitarian assistance materials that the people of the Gaza will need, he added, referring to devastation from Israeli air strikes and the destruction of infrastructure there.

"We believe that there will be no peace in the region without the establishment of an independent, sovereign state of Palestine with geographical integrity, within the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital," Erdogan reiterated.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier Monday, Erdogan held separate phone calls both with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest situation in the region.

RelatedTürkiye making every effort to end conflicts in region: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us